TEMPLE, Texas — As we enter the holiday season, we also enter the season of giving. Central Texas billionaire Drayton McLane Jr. has made it even sweeter to give.

The Baylor University graduate and business guru has issued a challenge. McLane said he will match every dollar donated to the Salvation Army of Bell County up to $200,000.

No matter the amount of your donation, it will help fund food, case management in the McLane Center of Hope Rehousing Program, and temporary housing for members of the community in need.

The Salvation Army of Bell County helps in a number of ways. Here are some of the services provided by the McLane Center of Hope:

Men’s, women’s and family shelter

Access to a clean and safe bed

Three meals and two snacks provided daily

Access to laundry facilities

Access to computer lab and library

Required case management for all clients

Transportation assistance

Veteran assistance

Community meal every Friday at 5:30 p.m.

Community food pantry open five days a week

Rental assistance

Utility assistance

Rehousing program for shelter and outreach clients

Angel Tree Christmas Program

Emergency disaster services

How you can volunteer

Prepare and serve shelter and community meals

Serve as receptionist

Sort donation items at the Family Store

Assist at the Angel Tree warehouse during Christmas

Ring bells at a Kettle during the Christmas season

Serve in vacation bible school

Assist with food pantry program

Assist in the reading program

Provide lawn maintenance

Assist with special events

What can I give?

Non-perishable food items

Toilet paper

Toiletries

Cleaning supplies

Feminine hygiene products

Diapers

Infant formula

Fresh or frozen meat

Beverages

Paper goods

Other ways to help

Partner for life skills training like budgeting classes, celebrate recovery, etc.

Share Salvation Army of Bell County posts to social media

Allow the organization to speak to your office or group of friends about volunteer opportunities

Donate office supplies

Sponsor a bed at McLane House at $50 per day.

Hold your own fundraiser Have a food drive Take up an offering



The Salvation Army is an evangelical part of the universal Christian Church, according to its website. The message of the organization is based on the Bible, and its ministry is “motivated by the love of God, and our mission is to preach the gospel of Jesus Christ as we meet human needs in His name without discrimination.”

According to the organization, 81 cents of every dollar is kept in the Bell County with 12 cents going toward administrative fee and 7 cents to fundraising.

If you would like to donate or volunteer, click here.

