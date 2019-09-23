TEMPLE, Texas — As we enter the holiday season, we also enter the season of giving. Central Texas billionaire Drayton McLane Jr. has made it even sweeter to give.
The Baylor University graduate and business guru has issued a challenge. McLane said he will match every dollar donated to the Salvation Army of Bell County up to $200,000.
No matter the amount of your donation, it will help fund food, case management in the McLane Center of Hope Rehousing Program, and temporary housing for members of the community in need.
RELATED: How to help those in the Bahamas impacted by Hurricane Dorian
The Salvation Army of Bell County helps in a number of ways. Here are some of the services provided by the McLane Center of Hope:
- Men’s, women’s and family shelter
- Access to a clean and safe bed
- Three meals and two snacks provided daily
- Access to laundry facilities
- Access to computer lab and library
- Required case management for all clients
- Transportation assistance
- Veteran assistance
- Community meal every Friday at 5:30 p.m.
- Community food pantry open five days a week
- Rental assistance
- Utility assistance
- Rehousing program for shelter and outreach clients
- Angel Tree Christmas Program
- Emergency disaster services
How you can volunteer
- Prepare and serve shelter and community meals
- Serve as receptionist
- Sort donation items at the Family Store
- Assist at the Angel Tree warehouse during Christmas
- Ring bells at a Kettle during the Christmas season
- Serve in vacation bible school
- Assist with food pantry program
- Assist in the reading program
- Provide lawn maintenance
- Assist with special events
What can I give?
- Non-perishable food items
- Toilet paper
- Toiletries
- Cleaning supplies
- Feminine hygiene products
- Diapers
- Infant formula
- Fresh or frozen meat
- Beverages
- Paper goods
Other ways to help
- Partner for life skills training like budgeting classes, celebrate recovery, etc.
- Share Salvation Army of Bell County posts to social media
- Allow the organization to speak to your office or group of friends about volunteer opportunities
- Donate office supplies
- Sponsor a bed at McLane House at $50 per day.
- Hold your own fundraiser
- Have a food drive
- Take up an offering
RELATED: Mart community rallies to help couple who lost house, car to fire
The Salvation Army is an evangelical part of the universal Christian Church, according to its website. The message of the organization is based on the Bible, and its ministry is “motivated by the love of God, and our mission is to preach the gospel of Jesus Christ as we meet human needs in His name without discrimination.”
According to the organization, 81 cents of every dollar is kept in the Bell County with 12 cents going toward administrative fee and 7 cents to fundraising.
If you would like to donate or volunteer, click here.
Popular on KCENTV.com:
WATCH: Murder trial for fired police officer Amber Guyger gets underway in Dallas
Carl Ruiz, Food Network star and restaurant owner, dead at 44