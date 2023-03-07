Experts warn, 'don't be a dummy' this Fourth of July

Doctors warn everyone to stay away from at home fireworks and leave it to the experts this holiday.

CENTRAL, Texas — Celebrating freedom shouldn't mean getting hurt this Independence Day.

Everyone will have to use fireworks outside of city limits, but for those outside of city you can buy and use them as you please.

If you do, many doctors warn to be careful with the explosives you're handling, as they could cause bodily harm to you or someone you love.

"Fireworks are like firearms, there's a risk associated with them that people don't always necessarily take into account," Dr. Todd Huzar, a physician with Memorial Hermann, said.

Experts said to just stay away from the fireworks and sparklers all together.

"This time of year and always at New Years we see lots of injuries," Anthony Cahill, a trauma surgeon at Baylor Scott and White, said. "Ranging from simple burns to, unfortunately, people losing eyes or hands getting blown off."

The Consumer Product and Safety Commission put out warnings and tips on how you can best protect yourself if you're using fireworks at home.

A new report by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) found that between 2006 and 2021, injuries with fireworks climbed 25% in the U.S.

Some of those include keeping away from fireworks that have been lit, and those that have not yet gone off.

You need to keep a water bucket with you if you are using fireworks as well.