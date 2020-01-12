FedEx to deliver more than 500 Christmas trees to Fort Hood

FedEx Freight will deliver more than 500 real Christmas trees to military families at 8 a.m. December 11 at Hood Stadium as part of the Trees for Troops program

To stay within COVID-19 safety procedures, a change has been made for this year’s giveaway. Recipients must get a voucher with a designated time slot at the Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers Headquarters (Bldg. 9212) before to December 11.

Vouchers are available from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. weekdays at the BOSS HQS for E1-E4 Soldiers and Families until December 4.

After December 4, military active duty or dependent identification cardholders may get a voucher while supplies last.

The voucher must be presented on the day of the event to receive a tree. Social distancing and masks are required when picking up a tree.

For complete details on this program, visit the Fort Hood website or Facebook page.

Trees for Troops, a program of the Christmas Spirit Foundation, provides free, farm-grown Christmas Trees to members in all branches of the U.S. military and their families through donations, sponsorship, grants and the work of many volunteers. For more information, visit the Trees for Troops website.

Since 2005, more than 243,955 free, farm-grown Christmas trees have been provided to troops and military families in the United States and overseas through Trees for Troops.