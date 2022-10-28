Killeen hosts its third - annual Fall Festival.

The City of Killeen is hosting a Fall Festival this Saturday from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m.

KILLEEN, Texas — Halloween is only days away, so the City of Killeen is getting in the spirit with its third annual Fall Festival.

Families are welcome to dress up in costume at the free event on Saturday. Kids will have the chance to trick-or-treat while they're there.

Enjoy games, axe throwing, a haunted house, hayrides and more from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the Stonetree Golf Course.

There will be plenty of food to go around for the ghouls and goblins that need a treat.

If families dare to walk through the haunted house, they'll see rooms decorated by the City's youth advisory commission.

The theme this year is "the abandoned insane asylums." Every room you walk through have different decorations, all put together by kids in fourth through twelfth grades.

The haunted house is expected to take a little over three minutes.