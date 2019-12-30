TEMPLE, Texas — As New Year’s Eve approaches and you get ready to ring in 2020 by poppin' champagne and firecrackers with some of your closest friends, we want to remind you of where you can and can't set off fireworks.

Many cities in Central Texas, including Temple, Waco, Killleen, Harker Heights, and Copperas Cove prohibit the use of fireworks within 5,000 feet of city limits.

You could face fines up to $2,000 in some areas and possibly be charged with a Class C misdemeanor.

If fireworks are legal in your area, make sure you are safe.

Never allow children to play with fireworks

Read the warnings and instructions

Make sure people are out of range

Keep a bucket of water near for emergencies

Also remember, shooting a gun is against the law and officials will be out on the streets making sure people are safe.

If you are ever in doubt, call your local police and fire department.

2019 in review on KCENTV.com: