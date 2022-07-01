x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fourth of July events around Central Texas

Let's celebrate independence and American freedom this Fourth of July around Central Texas.

Maiya Turner

More Videos

Play Video

Close Video

Published: 3:16 PM CDT July 1, 2022
Updated: 4:41 PM CDT July 1, 2022

TEXAS, USA

Editor's Note | The Video above is from last years segment on Belton's Fourth of parade.

Belton Belton Fourth of July Events

Belton Patriotic Program

  • FREE | Monday, July 4
  • Bell County Courthouse, 101 E. Central Ave.
  • Begins at 9 a.m.

Belton Fourth of July Celebration

  • FREE | Monday, July 4 through July 3
  • The parade starts at UHMB (10th Avenue and Main Street), Ends at Police Memorial ( Birdwell St.) 
  • Parade starts at 10 a.m
  • More information here

Belton Festival on Nolan Creek

  • FREE | Monday, July 4
  • Yettie Polk Park, 101 S. Davis St.

 Backyard Party at Schoepf's

Free concert and fireworks after the show

  • FREE | Monday, July 4
  • Schoepf's Bar-B-Que, 702 E. Central Ave

Copperas Cove Copperas Cove Fourth of July Events

Second Annual Fourth of July Celebration

  • FREE | Monday, July 4
  • Copperas Cove City Park
  • Starts 12:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. | Fireworks at 9 p.m.
  • Carnival rides, live music, car show food trucks, vendors

Killeen Killeen Fourth of July

Independence Day Extravaganza and Fireworks Show

  • FREE | Saturday, July 2
  • Downtown Killeen
  • Live music starts 4:40 p.m. | Fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
  • Bounce houses, games, food trucks, vendors and merchants
  • Lounge chairs allowed

Killeen, are you ready to celebrate? This Saturday is our Independence Day Extravaganza and fireworks show. The fun...

Posted by City of Killeen, Texas - Government on Thursday, June 30, 2022

Harker Heights Harker Heights Fourth of July Events

VFW Post NO. 3892 and Auxiliary Independence Day Program

  • FREE |  Monday, July 4
  • VFW Post 3892 Post Canteen, 201 VFW Dr.
  • Event starts at 1 p.m.
  • Free hotdogs and hamburgers 
Credit: VFW
VFW FOURTH OF JULY EVENT

Georgetown Georgetown Fourth of July Event


Georgetown 4 on the 4th

Holiday morning 4-mile run

  • FREE | Monday July 4
  • Fleet Feet Georgetown
  • Lite snacks and drinks
  • Registration here

Temple Temple Fourth of July Event

Temple 24th Annual H-E-B All American Family Fest and Fireworks Show 

  • FREE | Monday, July 4
  • Crossroads Recreational Complex, Prairie View Rd.
  • Event starts at 4 p.m. 
  • Fireworks show starts at 9 p.m.

Temple Tours - Beer and Wine trail tour

  • $ 24.00 - $49.00 | Saturday, July 2 through Sunday, July 3
  • Saturday starts at 3 p.m. 
  • Sunday starts at 2 p.m.
  • Corkys Bar inside Tour Temple
  • Arrive 15-minutes early and return back to downtown Temple at 7 p.m.
  • Ticket Details here

Corky’s Bar

  •  Events:
  • July 1
    • Sunday Margarita Madness
    • 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. 
  • July 2 
    • Corky's Comedy Showcase
    • Doors open at 7 p.m 
    • Show at 8 p.m.
  •  July 3
  • First Friday Karaoke 
  • Starts at 8 p.m.
Credit: Corky's

Waco Waco Fourth of July Event

Waco’s annual Fourth on the Brazos Celebration

  • FREE | Monday, July 4
  • McLane Stadium
  • Gates open 6 p.m. | Fireworks start at 9:15 p.m.
  • Food trucks, live music, firework display
  • Lawn chairs, shade umbrellas, coolers allowed

The countdown's on to Waco's annual Fourth on the Brazos celebration at McLane Stadium’s Touchdown Alley! Join us on...

Posted by Waco Parks and Recreation on Monday, June 27, 2022

Mexia Mexia Fourth of July Events

Bloomin' on the 4th Fun Run

The downtown events are scheduled as followed: 

  • 7 a.m. Sign in for Patriotic Fun Run, at the music stage on Commerce
  • 8 a.m. Fun Run ricks off in downtown Mexia
  • 9:30 a.m. Kids Patriotic Bike Parage, followed by awards for Fun Run and Bike Parade
  • 9a.m. to 2 p.m.  Lion’s Club Car Show with food and venders, Downtown Mexia
  • 10:15 a.m. Pets Parade at Music stage
  • CITY SPLASH PAD is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. 

Afternoon Activities-City Park:

  • Family friendly activities in the park 4 p.m. to 8:30p
  • Games, vendors, food vendors, music, and more
  • Skillet Toss at 6:45 p.m.
  • Skyfire by the City of Mexia produced by Simpson Fireworks at dark, just after 9 p.m.
  • More information here

Related Stories:

Related Articles