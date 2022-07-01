Fourth of July events around Central Texas
Let's celebrate independence and American freedom this Fourth of July around Central Texas.
Belton
Belton Fourth of July Events
Copperas Cove
Copperas Cove Fourth of July Events
Killeen
Killeen Fourth of July
Harker Heights
Harker Heights Fourth of July Events
Georgetown
Georgetown Fourth of July Event
Temple
Temple Fourth of July Event
Waco
Waco Fourth of July Event
Mexia
Mexia Fourth of July Events
Belton: Belton Fourth of July Events
Belton Patriotic Program
- FREE | Monday, July 4
- Bell County Courthouse, 101 E. Central Ave.
- Begins at 9 a.m.
Belton Fourth of July Celebration
- FREE | Monday, July 4 through July 3
- The parade starts at UHMB (10th Avenue and Main Street), Ends at Police Memorial ( Birdwell St.)
- Parade starts at 10 a.m
- More information here
Belton Festival on Nolan Creek
- FREE | Monday, July 4
- Yettie Polk Park, 101 S. Davis St.
Backyard Party at Schoepf's
Free concert and fireworks after the show
- FREE | Monday, July 4
- Schoepf's Bar-B-Que, 702 E. Central Ave
Copperas Cove: Copperas Cove Fourth of July Events
Second Annual Fourth of July Celebration
- FREE | Monday, July 4
- Copperas Cove City Park
- Starts 12:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. | Fireworks at 9 p.m.
- Carnival rides, live music, car show food trucks, vendors
Killeen: Killeen Fourth of July
Independence Day Extravaganza and Fireworks Show
- FREE | Saturday, July 2
- Downtown Killeen
- Live music starts 4:40 p.m. | Fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
- Bounce houses, games, food trucks, vendors and merchants
- Lounge chairs allowed
Harker Heights: Harker Heights Fourth of July Events
VFW Post NO. 3892 and Auxiliary Independence Day Program
- FREE | Monday, July 4
- VFW Post 3892 Post Canteen, 201 VFW Dr.
- Event starts at 1 p.m.
- Free hotdogs and hamburgers
Georgetown: Georgetown Fourth of July Event
Georgetown 4 on the 4th
Holiday morning 4-mile run
- FREE | Monday July 4
- Fleet Feet Georgetown
- Lite snacks and drinks
- Registration here
Temple: Temple Fourth of July Event
Temple 24th Annual H-E-B All American Family Fest and Fireworks Show
- FREE | Monday, July 4
- Crossroads Recreational Complex, Prairie View Rd.
- Event starts at 4 p.m.
- Fireworks show starts at 9 p.m.
Temple Tours - Beer and Wine trail tour
- $ 24.00 - $49.00 | Saturday, July 2 through Sunday, July 3
- Saturday starts at 3 p.m.
- Sunday starts at 2 p.m.
- Corkys Bar inside Tour Temple
- Arrive 15-minutes early and return back to downtown Temple at 7 p.m.
- Ticket Details here
Corky’s Bar
- Events:
- July 1
- Sunday Margarita Madness
- 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- July 2
- Corky's Comedy Showcase
- Doors open at 7 p.m
- Show at 8 p.m.
- July 3
- First Friday Karaoke
- Starts at 8 p.m.
Waco: Waco Fourth of July Event
Waco’s annual Fourth on the Brazos Celebration
- FREE | Monday, July 4
- McLane Stadium
- Gates open 6 p.m. | Fireworks start at 9:15 p.m.
- Food trucks, live music, firework display
- Lawn chairs, shade umbrellas, coolers allowed
Mexia: Mexia Fourth of July Events
Bloomin' on the 4th Fun Run
The downtown events are scheduled as followed:
- 7 a.m. Sign in for Patriotic Fun Run, at the music stage on Commerce
- 8 a.m. Fun Run ricks off in downtown Mexia
- 9:30 a.m. Kids Patriotic Bike Parage, followed by awards for Fun Run and Bike Parade
- 9a.m. to 2 p.m. Lion’s Club Car Show with food and venders, Downtown Mexia
- 10:15 a.m. Pets Parade at Music stage
- CITY SPLASH PAD is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Afternoon Activities-City Park:
- Family friendly activities in the park 4 p.m. to 8:30p
- Games, vendors, food vendors, music, and more
- Skillet Toss at 6:45 p.m.
- Skyfire by the City of Mexia produced by Simpson Fireworks at dark, just after 9 p.m.
- More information here
