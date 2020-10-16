x
Here's when to watch 40 new Hallmark Christmas movies this year

Hallmark Channel will debut 23 "Countdown to Christmas" originals while Hallmark Movies & Mysteries will debut 17 "Miracles of Christmas" movies this holiday season.

COLORADO, USA — Thanksgiving is still a month away, but I know what we should be thankful for this year: 40 new Hallmark Christmas movies!

Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries have revealed their schedule of brand-new Christmas movies for 2020.

Hallmark Channel will debut 23 new "Countdown to Christmas" originals while Hallmark Movies & Mysteries will debut 17 new films in their "Miracles of Christmas" lineup.

Hallmark Channel will air its "2020 Countdown to Christmas Preview Special," hosted by Candace Cameron Bure, on Saturday, Oct. 17. The Hallmark Movies & Mysteries "Miracles of Christmas Preview Special" premieres Sunday, Oct. 18. 

Hallmark begins its around-the-clock Christmas schedule on Friday, Oct. 23.

Here are the 40 new Christmas movies you'll be watching this season:

Countdown to Christmas
Hallmark Channel

  • Jingle Bell Pride
    Saturday, Oct. 24
    Julle Gonzalo and Ronnie Rowe Jr.
  • Chateau Christmas
    Sunday, Oct. 25
    Merritt Patterson and Luke Macfarlane
  • One Royal Holiday
    Saturday, Oct. 31
    Laura Osnes, Aaron Tveit, Victoria Clark
  • On the 12th Date of Christmas
    Sunday, Nov. 1
    Mallory Jansen and Tyler Hynes
  • Never Kiss a Man in a Christmas Sweater
    Saturday, Nov. 7
    Ashley Williams and Niall Matter
  • Christmas with the Darlings
    Sunday, Nov. 8
    Katrina Law and Carlo Marks
  • Christmas in Vienna
    Saturday, Nov. 14
    Sarah Drew and Brennan Elliott
  • A Timeless Christmas
    Sunday, Nov. 15
    Ryan Paevey and Erin Cahill
  • A Nashville Christmas Carol
    Saturday, Nov. 21
    Jessy Schram, Wynonna Judd and Kix Brooks
  • The Christmas House
    Sunday, Nov. 22
    Robert Buckley, Jonathan Bennett and Treat Williams
  • Love & Gingerbread
    Monday, Nov. 23
  • A Christmas Tree Grows in Brooklyn
    Tuesday, Nov. 24
    Rochelle Aytes and Mark Taylor
  • A Bright and Merry Christmas
    Wednesday, Nov. 25
    Alison Sweeney and Marc Blucas
  • Christmas by Starlight
    Thursday, Nov. 26
    Kimberly Sustad and Paul Campbell
  • Five Star Christmas
    Friday, Nov. 27
    Bethany Joy Lenz and Victor Webster
  • Christmas Waltz
    Saturday, Nov. 28
    Lacey Chabert, Will Kemp, and JT Church
  • If I Only Had Christmas
    Sunday, Nov. 29
    Candace Cameron Bure and Warren Christie
  • Christmas in Evergreen: Bells Are Ringing
    Saturday, Dec. 5
    Rukiya Bernard, Colin Lawrence and Holly Robinson Peete
  • Christmas She Wrote
    Sunday, Dec. 6
    Danica McKellar and Dylan Neal
  • Cross Country Christmas
    Saturday, Dec. 12
    Rachel Leigh Cook and Greyston Holt
  • Christmas Comes Twice
    Sunday, Dec. 13
    Tamera Mowry-Housley and Michael Xavier
  • Christmas Carousel
    Saturday, Dec. 19
    Rachel Boston and Neal Bledsoe
  • Love, Lights, Hanukkah!
    Sunday, Dec. 20
    Ben Savage, Mia Kirshner and Marilu Henner

Miracles of Christmas
Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

  • Christmas Tree Lane
    Saturday, Oct. 24
    Alicia Witt, Andrew Walker and Briana Price
  • Deliver by Christmas
    Sunday, Oct. 25
    Alvina August and Eion Bailey
  • Cranberry Christmas
    Saturday, Oct. 31
    Nikki DeLoach and Benjamin Ayres
  • Holly & Ivy
    Sunday, Nov. 1
    Janel Parrish, Jeremy Jordan and Marisol Nichols
  • The Christmas Ring
    Saturday, Nov. 7
    Nazneen Contractor and David Alpay
  • The Christmas Bow
    Sunday, Nov. 8
    Lucia Micarelli and Michael Rady
  • Meet Me at Christmas
    Saturday, Nov. 14
    Catherine Bell and Mark Deklin
  • The Christmas Doctor
    Sunday, Nov. 15
    Holly Robinson Peete and Adrian Holmes
  • The Angel Tree
    Saturday, Nov. 21
    Jill Wagner and Lucas Bryant
  • A Godwink Christmas: First Loves, Second Chances
    Sunday, Nov. 22
    Brooke D'Orsay and Sam Page
  • USS Christmas
    Saturday, Nov. 28
    Jen Lilley, Trevor Donovan and Barbara Niven
  • A Little Christmas Charm
    Saturday, Dec. 5
    Ashley Greene and Brendan Penny
  • Time for Us to Come Home for Christmas
    Sunday, Dec. 6
    Lacey Chabert and Stephen Huszar
  • A Glenbrooke Christmas
    Saturday, Dec. 12
    Autumn Reeser and Antonio Cupo
  • The Key to Christmas
    Sunday, Dec. 13
    Taylor Cole and Steve Lund
  • Swept Up by Christmas
    Saturday, Dec. 19
    Lindy Booth and Justin Bruening
  • Project Christmas Wish
    Sunday, Dec. 20
    Amanda Schull and Travis Van Winkle

To see the complete Hallmark Christmas schedule, and watch previews for all 40 festive flicks, visit HallmarkChannel.com/Christmas.

