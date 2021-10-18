41 new Hallmark Christmas movies coming this year

DENVER — Thanksgiving may be a month away but we can all be thankful for 41 new Hallmark Christmas movies this year.
"Hallmark Channel" and "Hallmark Movies & Mysteries" have revealed a schedule of brand-new Christmas movies for 2021.
Hallmark Channel will debut 16 new "Countdown to Christmas" originals and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries will debut 25 new films in their "Miracles of Christmas" lineup.
New Movies will air every Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Hallmark begins its around-the-clock Christmas schedule on Friday, Oct. 22.
Here are some of the 41 new Christmas movies you'll be watching this season:
Countdown to Christmas
Hallmark Channel
You, Me & The Christmas Trees
- Danica McKellar, Benjamin Ayres, Jason Hervey
- Friday, October 22
Boyfriends of Christmas Past
- Catherine Haena Kim, Raymond Ablack, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee
- Saturday, October 23
The Santa Stakeout
- Tamera Mowry-Housley, Paul Campbell, Joe Pantoliano
- Sunday, October 24
Christmas in Harmony
- Ashleigh Murray, Luke James, Loretta Devine, Michelle Williams
- Friday, October 29
Coyote Creek Christmas
- Janel Parrish, Ryan Paevey
- Saturday, October 30
Christmas Sail
- Katee Sackhoff, Patrick Sabongui, Terry O'Quinn
- Sunday, October 31
Gingerbread Miracle
- Merritt Patterson, Jon Ecker
- Friday, November 5
Next Stop, Christmas
- Lyndsy Fonseca, Chandler Massey, Lea Thompson, Christoper Lloyd
- Saturday, November 6
A Christmas Treasure
- Jordin Sparks, Michael Xavier
- Sunday, November 7
Open by Christmas
- Alison Sweeney, Erica Durance, Brennan Elliott
- Friday, November 12
My Christmas Family Tree
- Aimee Teegarden, Andrew Walker, James Tupper
- Saturday, November 13
A Holiday in Harlem
- Olivia Washington, Will Adams, Tina Lifford
- Sunday, November 14
Nantucket Noel
- Trevor Donovan, Sarah Power
- Friday, November 19
A Christmas Together With You
- Harry Lennix, Laura Vandervoort, Niall Matter
- Saturday, November 20
A Kiss Before Christmas
- James Denton, Teri Hatcher, Marilu Henner
- Sunday, November 21
The Nine Kittens of Christmas
- Brandon Routh, Kimberley Sustad, Gregory Harrison
- Thursday, November 25
Christmas CEO
- Marisol Nichols, Paul Greene
- Friday, November 26
An Unexpected Christmas
- Bethany Joy Lenz, Tyler Hynes
- Friday, November 26
Making Spirits Bright
- Taylor Cole, Carlo Marks
- Saturday, November 27
Christmas at Castle Hart
- Lacey Chabert, Stuart Townsend
- Saturday, November 27
Christmas in Tahoe
- Laura Osnes, Kyle Selig, Pat Monahan, George Lopez
- Sunday, November 28
The Christmas Contest
- Candace Cameron Bure, John Brotherton, Barbara Niven
- Sunday, November 28
Eight Gifts of Hanukkah
- Inbar Lavi, Jake Epstein
- Friday, December 3
A Very Merry Bridesmaid
- Emily Osment, Casey Deidrick
- Saturday, December 4
Sister Swap: A Hometown Holiday
- Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Ashley Williams, Mark Deklin, Keith Robinson
- Sunday, December 5
A Dickens of a Holiday!
- Kristoffer Polaha, Brooke D'Orsay
- Friday, December 10
A Royal Queens Christmas
- Megan Park, Julian Morris
- Saturday, December 11
Sister Swap: Christmas in the City
- Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Ashley Williams, Keith Robinson, Kevin Nealon
- Sunday, December 12
The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls
- Robert Buckley, Ana Ayora, Jonathan Bennett
- Saturday, December 18
'Tis the Season to be Merry
- Rachael Lee Cook, Travis Van Winkle, Karen Malina White
- Sunday, December 19
Miracles of Christmas
Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
Christmas In My Heart
- Heather Hemmens, Luke Macfarlane, Sheryl Lee Ralph
- Saturday, October 23
The Christmas Promise
- Torrey DeVitto, Dylan Bruce, Patrick Duffy
- Saturday, October 30
Debbie Macomber's A Mrs. Miracle Christmas
- Kaitlin Doubleday, Steve Lund, Caroline Rhea
- Saturday, November 6
One December Night
- Peter Gallagher, Bruce Campbell, Eloise Mumford, Brett Dalton
- Saturday, November 13
Five More Minutes
- Nikke DeLoach, David Haydn-Jones
- Saturday, November 20
Time for Them to Come Home for Christmas
- Jessy Schram, Brendan Penny
- Saturday, November 27
Our Christmas Journey
- Holly Robinson Peete, Lyriq Bent, Nik Sanchez
- Saturday, December 4
A Godwink Christmas: Miracle of Love
- Katherine Barrell, Alberto Frezza
- Saturday, December 11
Christmas for Keeps
- Ashley Newbrough, Ryan Rottman, Christa B. Allen, Marielle Scott
- Saturday, December 18
To see the complete Hallmark Christmas schedule, and watch previews for the festive flicks, visit HallmarkChannel.com/Christmas.
