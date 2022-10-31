Silo of Screams brings Halloween horror to Temple

Monday night is the last chance to visit Silo of Screams in Temple this year. Enter if you dare on Halloween night.

TEMPLE, Texas — Prepare for a fright on Halloween night. It's the last night anyone can enjoy some haunts at Silo of Screams in Temple.

There are five different attractions, one being an insane asylum.

The haunted attraction has been open every Friday and Saturday since the beginning of October, and now they wait to "take their last souls."

"Tom Tom" is waiting around for the perfect fright, while gore and chains hang from the walls.

John Guthrie, the owner of Silo of Screams, said every night has been jam packed with people, including many Baylor students and more.

Everyone is welcome on this Halloween night, and tickets can be purchased here.

The attraction will be open from 8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. The 9:30 p.m. time slot is already full.