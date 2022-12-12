Holiday traditions that light up your heart

Jason Christian is carrying on the tradition of decorating his home with a light display inspired by his late father.

Example video title will go here for this video

TEMPLE, Texas — If you take a drive down West Downs Avenue in Temple, you're going to find Jason Christian's light display, but there's more to these lights than the eye can see.

Christian has shared the tradition with his father who started it all, for decades. Together they'd work to make unique designs and put-up lights that would bring people joy.

"He just enjoyed the lights, putting the smiles on people's faces and that's one way we bonded," Christian said.

His father would make his own wooden structures to help decorate the lawn, something Christian still does today.

When Christian joined the Marines, he moved away from his father but continued decorating his house.

"Even though we were apart, we were still together," Christian said.

His father passed away in 2020, but the tradition lived on.

"It feels like if I stop, I let go, but if I keep going, he's still with me," he said.

Today, he decorates with his seven children with the hope that smiles can be brought to many more faces.

They've found creative ways to decorate all the way up to the roof, from snowflakes made of hangers to wooden candy canes on the lawn.

If you take a stroll or drive down Downs Avenue, turn on 89.5 to tune into the music that Christian's lights will be synched to.

The lights will be on from 6:00 to 10:00 p.m. every night throughout the holiday season.