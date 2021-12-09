Hundreds of bikes donated to Bell County Salvation Army

The Temple Walmart distribution center donated the toys for the Salvation Army Angel Tree program.

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Walmart Distribution Center donated hundreds of bikes to the Bell County Salvation Army Wednesday.

The bikes will go toward the group's Angel Tree program. Staff at the distribution center also donated toys.

A Salvation Army spokesperson said Walmart Distribution #6083 has been a partner for more than 25 years and donated more than 2,500 bikes in the past ten years and more than 6,000 toys.

Anyone who wants to donate to the Angel Tree program can visit this website.