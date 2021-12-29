Just a friendly reminder| Fireworks are still illegal in some Central Texas counties

As New Year's approaches, many counties are reminding their residents of the illegal use of fireworks.

TEXAS, USA — As New Year's slowly approaches many counties have banned the use of fireworks within city limits.

The Temple Police Department put out an advisory Monday on their Facebook warning residents of the dangers of illegal fireworks.

Help us 'Celebrate Without The Bang' as we ring in the new year. #StaySafeTemple. Stop by the Temple Police Department... Posted by Temple Police Department on Monday, December 27, 2021

Other police departments followed suit. With Waco Police also posting on their Facebook page Tuesday letting residents know that they would be on alert for fireworks activity.

Illegal Fireworks on NYE ***CELEBRATE SAFELY*** Remember Waco, we want you to have a safe and fun New Years Eve and that means to follow the law! The selling, purchasing and using fireworks within the city limits is ILLEGAL. Waco PD along with surrounding agencies will be out this year, dedicated to firework enforcement. If you'd like to report illegal fireworks usage on NYE call our non-emergency number 254-750-7500. Please leave the 9-1-1 line open for EMERGENCIES ONLY. Cierra Shipley, PIO Posted by Waco Police Department on Tuesday, December 28, 2021

Both departments say fireworks can trigger PTSD in veterans and first responders. The City of Temple also says fireworks can also cause panic in pets, farm animals, and wildlife.

Police Chief Shawn Reynolds told 6 News that even though firework sales are legal in Bell County, the act of selling, possessing or setting off fireworks within city limits is still illegal.

“Temple PD will be adding patrols on New Year’s Eve and asks everyone to celebrate safely and legally. Make sure you have a sober driver, be especially aware of others on the road, and please take a pass on the fireworks," the police chief stated.

Waco police say you can also report suspected fireworks usage at 254-750-7500.

Harker Heights has also let residents know of their own county ban as well.

"For the safety of our community, Police will be stepping up actions when observing unsafe driving and/or intoxicated drivers, as well as any breach of the peace or threat to the safety and order of our community including illegal use of fireworks, " the police department stated in a release.

Harker Heights police say they will be issuing citations and possible charges if you are found with fireworks.