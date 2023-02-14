Find the perfect last minute Valentine's gifts in CTX

Many of you wait until the last second to find your special someone a Valentine's gift so we have the best ones for you.

CENTRAL, Texas — Hopefully you didn't wait until the last minute to get that special someone a Valentine's gift, but if you did we have the perfect solutions for you.

There are plenty of stores open on Valentine's Day, stocked full of chocolates and flowers.

Local shops like Precious Memories Florist and Gift Shop and Cochran Blair and Potts have everything that special someone deserves.

Cochran Blair and Potts in Belton is the oldest department store in the state of Texas so they're bound to have some treasures.

From stylish clothing to sterling silver jewelry, there's something special for everyone.

They even have some gifts for the guy in your life.

If you're in need of a special bouquet of flowers and would like to support a local florist, just head over to Precious Memories Florist and Gift Shop in Temple.

"We're hard at work getting all the bouquets finished," Seleese Thompson, with the shop, said.

Tompson added that the shop will be open until 6:00 p.m. on Valentine's day.

They also have an assortment of chocolates, candies and cards.

Now, if you're really in a hurry, Bucc-ee's is probably your best bet when it comes to a special gift.

We all know they already have a cool gift shop, but they have a special selection of treats for Valentine's Day.

Some of the gifts include bath bombs, hot chocolate bombs and candles.