Enjoy "Leprechaun Farts" at Bold Republic Brewing Company for Saint Patrick's Day

Bold Republic Brewing Company will celebrate the luck of the Irish all weekend with their signature drink, "Leprechaun Farts."

TEMPLE, Texas — Kick-off Saint Patrick's Day with a "Leprechaun Fart" at Bold Republic Brewing Company in Temple.

Patrick and Adriane Hodges, the owners of the brewery, said it's the perfect drink for anyone who likes something fun and beer that doesn't taste so much like beer.

The two will also host live music throughout the weekend and a fun run Saturday morning.

"Don't drink too much Friday night, you have to get up and run," Patrick said.

Everyone is invited out Saturday morning. That includes kids, dogs and people of all ages.

They ask everyone to dress up and have fun! Look forward to a beer at the end of the mile.

The brewery will have green beer, three new beers and even beer-battered food.

They'll also have limited specials of Shepard's Pie, Corned Beef and Cabbage.

There are plenty of shenanigans in store, including axe Throwing, cornhole, kids Playground and live Music.

The owners, Patrick and Adriane, met for the very first time at a Saint Patrick's party. 12 years later, they're still celebrating.

"The day means so much to us," Adriane said.

Every year, they've made sure to commemorate their story with the best celebrations.

This year, they look forward to everyone and their families coming out to enjoy all the festivities they have to offer.

So get out, have fun and enjoy some "Leprechaun Farts" with live music at Bold Republic Brewing Company.