Meat Me in Montana | Jack Link's 'Meat Retreat' offers a beefy, cowboy-style experience

The experience will reportedly feature a meat-themed king suite, horsemanship lessons, a multi-course feast and more.

MINONG, Wis — Calling all meat-lovers, Jack Link's is offering a special experience in honor of National Jerky Day, a four-day, cowboy-themed "Meat Retreat" at a Montana dude ranch.

The company said the retreat will offer guests a chance to live out their "cowboy-cation dreams" with everything from a meat-themed king suite, a "Marination Station" jacuzzi, an epic feast and numerous ranch-style activities.

All-expenses-paid bookings will open on June 12, National Jerky Day itself, for end-of-summer stays in August.

“Jack Link’s declared National Jerky Day in 2012 simply to celebrate meat snacks—we’ve significantly turned up the heat since then,” said Tracy Fleischhacker Quigley, Senior Brand Director, Jack Link’s. “This year, we created an immersive, five-sense experience that will be seared into the minds of our meat-loving guests for years to come."

The suite where guests will stay has reportedly been beefed up to feature all sorts of meat-themed bonuses, including a custom Beef Stick Bed, meat printed sheets and robes, a "meaty" mini bar and of course, plenty of jerky.

Guests can also enjoy the Marination Station, a water trough turned into a working jacuzzi.

Meat Retreat experiences will last for four days and three nights, with both day and night activities. During the day, guests can experience a host of ranch-related activities, including horseback trail rides, roping lessons, horsemanship lessons, fly fishing, leather crafting and more.

At night, guests can venture up the mountain for Big Sky views, gather around the campfire for some songs and get their feet moving during line dances at a hootenanny.

A private chef will prepare an "epic meat feast" for meat retreaters as well, with a themed menu including such delicacies as marinated flank steak bruschetta with a jerky-infused cream sauce, teriyaki beef and bison meatballs and New York style cheesecake with a jerky and graham cracker crust.

The retreat will be held at Bar W Guest Ranch in the cattle country of Whitefish, Montana. Bookings will open up on June 12. Reservations are first-come, first-serve.

For more information, visit JackLinks.com or visit Jack Link's on Instagram.