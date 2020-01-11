The Bacon family decided their holiday tradition would light up early in 2020. As soon as Halloween ended, the Christmas spirit began to give more cheer.

The Bacon family puts out thousands of Christmas lights each year at 924 Montgomery Lane in Blount County but usually not until after Thanksgiving. They moved up the start date this year because they figured everyone needed a little more holiday happiness.

Mark and Alisha Bacon said the synchronous light display holds close to 100,000 twinkling bulbs.

"I started doing it to bring a lot of Christmas cheer and just to give something back to the community," Mark said.

People travel from all over to get a glimpse at the glistening display. The Bacon family sets up a radio outside in the yard to play music as the lights dance to the beat.

Psychologists say early Christmas lights can bring more joy to people even before the big holiday. While that's one reason the Bacon family decided to start the show early, they also want to make sure the crowds stay contained and safe.

"We're hoping it will help bring a little cheer a little earlier and also to help people keep social distanced so more people can come out and see it because weekends are big for us and we wanna make sure people can come spread out a little more," Alisha said.

The Bacon family asks that people do not try to park their cars on the street or in the driveway to watch the display. Families can park at the nearby elementary school and walk over. People will be able to spread out on the sidewalk and driveway.

"Come out, see the lights and know that the world is gonna keep turning," Mark smiled.

Shows will go until Christmas Day. Lights turn on at 6 p.m. and end at 8:30 p.m. nightly.

The Bacon family also holds a food drive for the less fortunate each year. They encourage spectators to bring canned goods to drop off when they come to see the lights.