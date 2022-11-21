Thousands of military families set to receive free meals for Thanksgiving

Food Care Center in Killeen, Texas will provide thousands of meals to military families at 10 a.m. Monday.

KILLEEN, Texas — Thousands of active-duty military families will receive their Thanksgiving meals Monday.

The Food Care Center in Killeen is handing out huge turkeys and all the fixings to those in need.

The mission of the center is to "stand in the gap created by hunger.” As of September, they have fulfilled this by feeding 93,000 people.

20% of those are military related, active duty, retired or veterans. The other 40% are children and seniors.

"We feed everyone we can and we never turn anyone away," Raymond Cockrell, the Executive Director of the center, said.

The turkeys Cockrell will help hand out are about twice the size of a football, so he said many families have a lot to look forward to.

Cockrell added that helping these families wouldn't be possible without the help from his team and those in the community who have given their time to help pack up meals.

Boy scout Troop 287 came in and helped to build 2,500 bags full of canned fruit, pumpkin, mashed potatoes and more.

"We couldn't do this without our donors," Cockrell said. "They make it happen every single day."

But a worry has come up for Cockrell and his team. They need more food.

Supply chain shortages and other issues have them afraid that their food will only last for the next four to six weeks, but they're hopeful the community will come out, donate and help their over 100 volunteers.

Outside of the help Cockrell and his team provide during the holidays, they start giving out food to local pantries starting at 7 a.m. every day.