2023's most-Googled Halloween costumes

TEMPLE, Texas — Dust off those skeletons and stock up on candy, Halloween is once again on its way.

If you're still searching for the perfect costume this spooky season, never fear, Google has released its annual Frightgeist list of the most-searched-for Halloween costumes in 2023, both across the nation and broken down by state.

2023's top picks are a mix of both current trends and classic costumes, from this year's favorite superheroes and TV shows to timeless spooky staples.

So what costumes are Central Texans searching for this year? Here is what Google said are the top 5.

Cheerleader Dinosaur Batman Fairy Rabbit

But avast! In the Temple/Waco/Killeen area specifically, Pirate costumes blew the rest of the pack out of the water in terms of searches.

Across the United States, many of the same costumes top the list, with a few more classic favorites and two different superheroes earning themselves a spot in the top 10.

These are the top-searched costumes across the United States.

Witch Spider-Man Dinosaur Stranger Things Fairy Pirate Rabbit Cheerleader Cowboy Harley Quinn

Witches round out the list in 2023, taking the top spot once again after leading the pack for the last several years.

If you're looking to get more unique with your costume, Frightgeist also has a "costume wizard" feature that will give suggestions for costumes based on criteria like "spookiness" and "uniqueness" level, classic or modern style and national or local trends.

