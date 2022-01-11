Indigenous cultures are alive and well at the Mayborn Museum

The Mayborn Museum is hosting a performance by the group "Indigenous Ace," Wednesday, where they will perform social dances for Central Texans.

WACO, Texas — The Mayborn Museum in Waco is focusing on indigenous art this month to celebrate Native American Heritage month.

On Wednesday, the group "Indigenous Ace" will put on a performance of their social dances. Leaders of the group said this is a great way to share their culture with everyone.

The dances are powwow (social) dances and regalia styles. Social dances are included from Alabama-Coushatta, Tutelo-Saponi, Comanche and Lakota tribes.

"What we're showing was once outlawed by the United States government," a leader of Indigenous Ace, LaRay Guerrero, said.

Guerrero and his wife Melissa Guerrero will be part of the performance at the Mayborn Museum Wednesday.

They said not only will people learn more about their native culture through their dancing and music, but people will have the chance to talk to them personally after the performance as well.

"It's about maintaining the culture as well as educating people and letting people know we are still in existence, as well as setting a path for our future youth," Melissa Guerrero said.

Melissa Guerrero understands that their culture is still oppressed to this day. All they hope for from these educational moments, is that people have a better understanding of what their culture is.

The Mayborn Museum hosts events for Native American Heritage month every year, but this is the first year Indigenous Ace will perform.

"These are the voices of the people that we are celebrating," Assistant Director of Exhibits, Amber Hanson, said. "So we are just so excited to bring indigenous ace here for our students and community to see."