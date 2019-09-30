TEMPLE, Texas — Grab your Halloween costumes because Target is hosting a "PAW Patrol" Trick-or-Treat event.

Kids are invited to come in costume and trick-or-treat their way through the store on Saturday, Oct. 26, between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

They can also watch an exclusive episode of Nickelodeon's "PAW Patrol" and there will also be some giveaways, store officials said.

The event will take place at several stores in our area:

Harker Heights

201 E. Central Texas Expressway, Ste. 300

Temple

3550 S. General Bruce Drive, Bldg A100

Waco

5401 Bosque Blvd.

Click here to find a nearby "Paw Patrol" trick-or-treat store.

