San Antonio River being dyed green for St. Patrick's Day boat parade

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio River Walk is going green for St. Patrick's Day; it will be dyed on Thursday ahead of a boat parade along the River Walk Saturday.

It's just one of the many St. Patrick's Day activities happening around town over the next few days.

The Bud Light St. Patrick's Day Parade is Saturday, March 19, from 4 p.m.-5 p.m. The parade is free to watch and can be viewed from the Arnison River Theatre at La Villita and surrounding River Walk restaurant patios.

So, you know we had to send KENS 5's Henry Ramos downtown, striking some luck with a preview of all the festivities:

Also in honor of the holiday, KENS 5's Lexi Hazlett got into the spirit by visiting San Antonio's The Hayden to check out their "Irish Remix Menu," sampling things like Pastrami and Colcannon and Irish Soda Bread.