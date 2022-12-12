Santa's Wonderland is showing how Christmas is done the Texas way

Holiday goers shared their first time experience visiting and what the wonderland had to offer this year, including new attractions, photo opportunities, and food.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The holidays are truly here, as activity at the largest Christmas displays in Texas, Santa's Wonderland, is abuzz with visitors coming in from local and out of town.

"There's a lot of good food and there's a lot of good lights to look at," a first-time visitor stated.

Many described the Christmas display as a unique spectacle. Santa's Wonderland in College Station lights up the nighttime atmosphere with over 4 million lights across the entire facility. This year Santa's Wonderland is celebrating their 25th anniversary with many getting their first taste of Christmas the Texas way for the first time.

There are over 23 restaurants for attendees to choose from, but that's just the tip of the iceberg. Ice skating, snow tubing, hayrides, and a path of lights headline a multitude of attractions that make Santa's Wonderland special, even if you've never been like first-time visitors Brooklyn and Reagan.

"We've always lived around here and we've seen it but it's gotten so much bigger over the years," said Reagan.

While inflation may have found its way into many lives, the cheerful season is bringing people together.

"I think everyone is starting to come out their homes after COVID and everything like that so it's kind of a double whammy," said Reagan.

It's a whimsical Texas-sized wonderland that you don't want to miss.