San Antonio police officer gets surprise from daughter in Navy during roll call

East Patrol Officer Pete Vega almost fell over when his daughter, AOAN Esquivel, showed up - returning from training to say hi to her dad on Tuesday.

SAN ANTONIO — Usually the most heartwarming military homecoming reunions happen when a parent comes home and surprises their family after being deployed, so one that happened this week is a bit extra rare because a daughter serving in the armed forces decided to surprise her father.

The San Antonio Police Department called it a "sweet reunion caught on camera" - and there's no doubt it was.

Officer Pete Vega was busy at work at SAPD's East Patrol substation on Tuesday when in walked someone he wasn't expecting. Officer Vega was called up during roll call to the podium at the beginning of his shift in front of his fellow officers. As he stood there, his daughter, Aviation Ordanceman Airman Jacinsa Esquivel, began walking through the hallway and into the room where he was.

Esquivel started to take a few steps, visibly surprising her father who almost fell over as he was taken aback by his daughter's presence. The two immediately embraced tightly, not letting go for a long minute. Applause and cheering erupted the second the father and daughter locked eyes. Their smiles filled the room.

Before watching the clip below, you may want to grab a tissue because the surprise will give you all the feels.

Sweet reunion caught on camera! 💙



East Patrol Officer Pete Vega got quite the surprise yesterday. His daughter Jacinsa, who was away at Navy training, surprised her dad during roll call! Welcome home and thank you for your service AOAN Esquivel! 🥰💙 pic.twitter.com/uSt05lSsxx — San Antonio PD (@SATXPolice) November 25, 2020

The surprise, which happened two days before Thanksgiving, was thankfully caught on camera and shared on SAPD's Facebook page. AOAN Esquivel had been away at Navy training before making the surprise trip back home to San Antonio for the holidays.