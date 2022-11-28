Shop smart on Cyber Monday

The Better Business Bureau of Central Texas reported $1.1 million was lost to scammers in Texas between November and December.

CENTRAL, Texas — You asked for a discount, and you got scammed instead, but not this year.

Scammers took over $1.1 million of online sales from Texans between November and December of 2021, according to the Better Business Bureau, but they have some tips to help you out this year.

"The biggest thing we tell people is to never click on any unsolicited links," Katie Galan, with the Better Business Bureau of Central Texas, said.

That includes links sent to your phone, email, or any other messaging device. The key is to go directly to your browser and type in the exact address to the store you want to go to.

If the search bar for that browser has a lock in the top left, it can be trusted.

Another key to shopping safe: use your credit card. Galan said using a debit card is not safe enough.

If you're on Facebook Marketplace, the key to shopping there is using reverse image search on Google. Click here to see how.

The biggest thing to remember is to never open a link or click on an add that is not reputable, Galan added.

"Not only is there a risk of losing money but there is also the risk of losing your personal identified information," Galan said. "It's worth taking an extra five minutes to search something on the front end," she said.

Also make sure you know who you're giving your information to. No site should ever ask for too much of your personal information.

