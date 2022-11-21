List of stores open on Thanksgiving and which ones are closed

Most grocery stores will open in the morning but some are closing early so it's a good idea to check your store's hours online.

HOUSTON — If you forget a key ingredient, burn the turkey or your crazy uncle drinks all the wine, no worries, some stores will be open on Thanksgiving.

Most Houston-area grocery stores will open in the morning but some are closing early so it's a good idea to check your store's hours online.

The big pharmacy chains will also open but hours may vary so check ahead.

If you're shopping for holiday gifts or Black Friday deals, there are a few options. But it's nothing like years past when department stores and discount stores opened Thanksgiving night for eager shoppers.

Stores open on Thanksgiving 2022

Big Lots: Open 7 a.m. to midnight

Central Market: Open 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

CVS: 24-hour CVS Pharmacy locations will keep their regular hours. Hours may vary at non-24-hour locations so CVS recommends calling ahead or checking online for your store's hours.

Dollar General: The chain said locations in most states will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Dollar Tree and Family Dollar: The company that owns both discount chains says most locations are open on Thanksgiving, but will close several hours early.

Foodarama: 7 a.m.- 3 p.m.

H-E-B: Stores will open from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m.; curbside: 7 a.m. - 11 a.m.; pharmacies closed

Kroger: Stores will operate on a reduced schedule and will be closed at 4 p.m.

Walgreens: Most Walgreens stores will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and 24-hour locations will be open. Select pharmacies will be open with modified hours; the chain recommends checking first with its online store locator.

Whole Foods: The chain says holiday hours may be limited and vary by location. Customers can check their store's hours online.

Stores closed on Thanksgiving 2022

Aldi

Army and Air Force Exchange

Athleta

AT&T

Banana Republic

Best Buy

Bed Bath & Beyond

Costco

Gap

Home Depot

Homegoods

Homesense

JCPenny

Kohl's

Lowe's

Macy's

Marshall's

Old Navy

Petco

Petsmart

REI

Sam's Club

Sierra

Target

Trader Joe's

T.J. Maxx

Walmart

Ulta Beauty

Most forgotten items

According to Instacart, these are the most forgotten ingredients on Thanksgiving so check your pantry and frig in advance!