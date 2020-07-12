Temple Christmas Parade goes on with 'frozen' format

TEMPLE, Texas — The city of Temple didn't let COVID-19 stop it from having its 74th annual Christmas Parade.
The 2020 version will have a frozen format. Instead of having the traditional parade move on a set route past the crowds, the floats will line the streets while spectators drive by.
The city said it allows people to socially distance but also enjoy the tradition of the annual parade.
It started at 6:30 p.m. at Santa Fe Plaza.
The parade starts at Central Ave. turning south onto S. 11th St. in front of Whistle Stop Park. From there, it goes along W. Ave. A, then right into the parking lot of Whistle Stop Playground. It then heads right on W. Ave. B., then east on W. Ave. B in front of the Railroad and Heritage Museum, then slight turn left, heading north into Texas Workforce parking lot, turning left onto W. Avenue A in front of the Santa Fa Plaza and concluding at S. 9th St.