Temple Christmas Parade goes on with 'frozen' format

Instead of the floats moving through downtown Temple parade it's become a drive-thru event.

TEMPLE, Texas — The city of Temple didn't let COVID-19 stop it from having its 74th annual Christmas Parade.

The 2020 version will have a frozen format. Instead of having the traditional parade move on a set route past the crowds, the floats will line the streets while spectators drive by.

The city said it allows people to socially distance but also enjoy the tradition of the annual parade.

It started at 6:30 p.m. at Santa Fe Plaza.