Temple celebrates 76th annual Christmas parade

It was a winter wonderland in Temple as the city spread holiday cheer with a tree lighting ceremony and festive floats.

Example video title will go here for this video

TEMPLE, Texas — It's Christmas time in Texas and winter wonderland has hit the city of Temple.



Festive floats, music, lights and snow jingled all the way down the streets of the city.



"Definitely all the inflatables. I think they're really cool," Kane Condon, 10-year-old parade attendee, said in response to his favorite part of the event.

"Probably this snow! Definitely the snow," Evee Flowers, 10-year-old parade attendee, said.

Christmas cheer jingled its way down Temple during the 76th Annual Christmas Parade.



It was a night full of floats, snow and holiday cheer.

"It's been awesome. I mean look at it," Lisa Stutes, first time parade attendee, said. "We've got snow in Texas! It's what, 78 degrees today? Crazy!"

It was a night to remember the real reason for the season.

"I just think it reminds everybody of what's really important. We're all out here together enjoying it," Ryann Condon, 3rd time parade attendee, said. "For a while we couldn't do that. It's nice post-Covid to see people outside together, enjoying themselves."

Smiles filled the streets of Temple and lights turned downtown into a winter wonderland. When the clock struck 6:15 pm, one person clicked the magic switch to make it all happen.

"For years, my wife and I would bring our kids out and be spectators for the Christmas parade. Never dreaming that I would one day be the Mayor and have the privilege of lighting the Christmas tree," Tim Davis, City of Temple Mayor, said. "It's fun. Its fun for me and its fun for the family."

Mayor Davis and many other members floated their way down Temple to spread holiday cheer.

"I think it's a time to remember the reason of the season," Rosa Hernandez, member of the League of United Latin American Citizens float, said. "But also with all of the lights, it just brings the joy out of people. Watching the costumes, the floats go by, the music, that really just puts you in the Christmas spirit."

It's officially Christmas in Texas and Santa is gearing up for a busy holiday season!

"I want a Nintendo switch," Flowers said.

"Definitely an Archie toy," Condon said.

"I am excited to spend time with my family. I love being with my mom," Melissa Diaz, parade attendee, said.

"I just want to get my dog back from the pound," Marshayla Kyndl, 10-year-old parade attendee, said.

"My favorite part is watching the boys open presents," Condon said.

Santa's workshop is about to be in full swing and it looks like his elves are definitely going to be busy.

What better way to get in the holiday spirt than a night full of Christmas lights, a parade, and lots of festive fun!