City of Temple asks residents to celebrate without the bang this New Year's

Temple wishes to remind citizens that fireworks are not permitted in the city limits.

TEMPLE, Texas — The City of Temple is asking its residents to celebrate the New Year "without the bang" this holiday season, by not using fireworks.

According to the City, the use of fireworks is illegal within the city limits. Selling, possessing and setting off fireworks is not currently permitted in Temple.

The City says that fireworks can negatively affect residents suffering from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, damage property and have the potential to injure people of all ages.

According to the city, fireworks can also scare animals and cause an increase in lost pet reports.

The City of Temple stated that the use of fireworks can be reported to the Temple Police Department non-emergency line at 254-298-5500.