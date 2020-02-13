SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Roses are a classic Valentine's Day gift for a reason. They're usually given with the sentiment of love and romance in mind, but you could be sending the wrong message depending on the color of those flowers.

Flowers and what they represent have been recognized for centuries in Europe and Asia, even playing a large role in the works of William Shakespeare, according to the Farmer's Almanac. From Greek Mythologies to Chinese plays, works of art are associated with flowers and plant symbolism.

It wasn't until the Victorian Era that learning each flower's symbolism became a popular pastime. Flowers were often used to deliver messages that couldn't be read out loud and nearly all Victorian homes had guidebooks for learning the "language" of flowers.

Before you order a bouquet for your Valentine, check out our helpful guide, created with help from the Farmer's Almanac, to see what each color symbolizes.

Red

Red roses are a classic for a reason. This color symbolizes love. Grab red roses if you want to tell your Valentine that you love them.

Dark Crimson

Dark Crimson may be a shade of red, but this color has a very different meaning. This color symbolizes mourning. Grab these flowers if you know someone who is going through the loss of a loved one.

Pink

Pink is a bright color that can often spark joy, which is exactly what is intended with this flower. This color symbolizes grace, happiness and gentleness. Grab these flowers if you want to put a smile on someone's face.

White

There is a reason brides often wear white on their wedding day. This color symbolizes purity, innocence, a new beginning and a fresh start. Grab these flowers if you know someone who recently went through a life change.

Yellow

If you are looking to give flowers to your Valentine, you may want to steer clear of this shade. This color symbolizes jealousy and infidelity. Grab these flowers if... I mean, I think you know what you did if you are planning to give these flowers.

Orange

While red symbolizes love and yellow symbolizes jealousy, orange has a meaning that could be seen as a mixture of the two. This color symbolizes desire and enthusiasm. Grab these flowers if you want to show your Valentine that you want to take your relationship to the next level.

Lavender

If you are a fan of romantic comedies, lavender roses may be your new favorite. This color symbolizes "love at first sight." Grab these flowers if you have known your Valentine was "the one" since the moment you first laid eyes on them.

Coral

Not worried about Valentine's Day but wondering what to get your best friends for Galentine's Day? This color symbolizes friendship, modesty and sympathy. Grab these flowers on February 13 as a special gift for your Galentines.

