Get in the holiday spirit with the Yuletide Tour of Homes this weekend

The fourth annual Yuletide Tour of Homes kicks off Friday at 10 a.m. Seven houses around Temple will be on display all weekend.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TEMPLE, Texas — It's the most wonderful time of the year with the start of the fourth annual Yuletide Tour of Homes in Temple.

The festivities kick off at 10 a.m. Friday. Seven homes will be on the tour, including the Temple Children's Museum.

Each house will be decked out in holiday decorations.

At each location, you'll also be able to take part in a raffle, where you have the chance to win two prizes.

One prize is a superhero themed Christmas tree. The other is a personal tour of the Children's Museum.

Kathryn Hermans, a founding member of the Temple Children's Museum, will have her house on display this year.

"My house has a few hidden surprises," Hermans said. "Mrs. Claus might make an appearance."

The homes include the Dr. Arthur Caroll Scott Cabin, the Wilson house and five more.

"Hopefully we'll have someone to give you a tour of that cabin while you're there as well," Hermans said.

Tickets are still available and will be throughout the weekend. All ticket sales go back to help fund the Children's Museum.

If you're looking to buy tickets, you can go the Temple Children's Museum.