Tickets on sale for Sammons Community Center's Annual Senior Christmas Dinner

TEMPLE, Texas — Tis the season, it is once again time for Sammons Community Center to welcome the community to their 22nd Annual Senior Christmas Dinner!

The theme of this year's dinner is "A Merry and Bright Senior Christmas Dinner". The event will be held at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center on Tuesday, Dec. 13.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. The event will run from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. In addition to the dinner, the event will also feature live music and dancing.

Tickets are on sale now for $8 per person, and sponsorships are still available as well.

According to Sammons, the Senior Dinner is a unique event intended to be a fun holiday tradition for seniors to socialize with other members of the community. Sammons said that the dinner typically sees around 400 to 600 in attendance.