Tis the season: A list of holiday events happening across Central Texas

As Thanksgiving wraps up, many places around Central Texas are preparing to celebrate the upcoming holiday season.

TEMPLE, Texas — Many Central Texans may still be sleeping off their Thanksgiving feasts, but that hasn't stopped many cities and organizations around Central Texas from beginning the holiday season with a number of festive events.

From Temple to Waco to Austin, there is no shortage of ways to get into the holiday spirit around the Lone Star State this weekend. Here is a list of just some of the holiday festivities happening in the area this weekend.

Georgetown Lighting on the Square

Georgetown will be celebrating its annual Lighting of the Square ceremony on Friday, Nov. 25.

Typically beginning at 5:30 p.m., the event will take place at the Georgetown square, at 103 W. Seventh St.

Mayor Josh Schroeder and Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell will help Santa flip the switch before the Uptown Carolers sing Christmas Carols.

Santa Claus will be available for photos inside the courthouse after the lighting, in exchange for an unwrapped toy or monetary donation to the Brown Santa program.

The lights on the square will remain lit every evening until January 1.

The lighting is a free event for all to attend.

Christmas at the Robinson Family Farm

The Robinson Family Farm will be wrapping up its Christmas season this Black Friday, Nov. 25.

The farm will be selling Christmas trees and wreaths until supplies run out, as well as hot chocolate and hot mulled cider. Prices of trees depend on the height of the tree. Wreaths are handmade on the farm.

The farm is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday.

The farm is located at 2651 Bob White Road in Temple.

Waco Fire Department's Holiday Cheer Fire Engine

The Waco Fire Department's Holiday Cheer Fire Engine will be spreading holiday cheer around the city this weekend, and all the way through Dec. 23.

Rolling through neighborhoods nightly from November 25th through December 23rd, the Holiday Cheer Fire Engine will run a little before 6 pm to 9 pm. The schedule is subject to change due to weather.

The Holiday Cheer Fire Engine is a festively decorated engine covered in lights and topped with Santa Claus himself.

Check out the schedule to see where the Holiday Fire Cheer Engine will be on each weekend: ow.ly/uGWC50LLlqW

BLORA Nature in Lights

Fort Hood's Drive-through tradition, BLORA's Nature In Lights has already begun again this year, and will run all the way through January 1, including Christmas Eve and Christmas.

Nature in Lights offers a five-mile-long drive lined with festive light displays featuring Christmas favorites like Santa, Rudolph and much more. A special radio station at 91.9FM will even provide Christmas music to go along with the drive.

Along the way, families can also stop at Santa's village, or go on pony rides at BLORA Ranch. Vehicles that drive through on Monday through Wednesday evenings will also receive a collector's edition Nature in Light ornament.

Nature in Lights can be found at Cottage Road BLDG NAF 126. The event will be open from 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Entry for vehicles begins at $20, with higher prices for high-capacity vehicles like passenger vans or limos.

The Big Christmas Expo

Waco is ringing in the holiday season with a massive event on Saturday, Nov. 26 with The Big Christmas Expo.

Featuring shopping, food, entertainment and other festivities there is plenty for the whole family.

The event will feature over 100 local and national businesses vending their goods, a Parade of Angels Christmas Show, pictures with Santa, Storytime with Mrs. Claus, Christmas Carolers and an entire Christmas village filled with all sorts of festivities.

The Big Christmas Expo begins on Nov. 26 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Waco Convention Center, located at 100 Washington Ave. in Waco.