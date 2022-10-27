Waco hosts second Dia De Los Muertos parade

The second annual Dia De Los Muertos parade in downtown Waco on Saturday will kick off celebrations for the Day of the Dead on Tuesday.

WACO, Texas — Celebrations for Day of the Dead begin in Waco today , leading up to a major parade and festival Saturday.

You can go to Revival Eatery today at 7:30 p.m., where people are going to gather and express what Dia De Los Muertos means to them.

There will be a presentation of an Ofrenda at the Mayborn Museum on Friday. An Ofrenda is an altar that honors loved ones.

The Parade begins at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday in Downtown Waco. Soon after, people can gather at Indian Springs Park to enjoy everything from live music to food trucks, face painting and more.

This will be the second year for the parade, and organizers are excited to see their culture being represented again.

"Last year was the first year we were able to come out and do this, so being able to show our culture to everyone is a beautiful thing," one of the event organizers, Nancy Pulcine, said.

Dia de Los Muertos is well known in the Latino community, but celebrating that holiday in Waco wasn't ever this common.

"Hispanic culture makes a really large percentage here in Waco," one of the event organizers, Eric Linares, said.

Linares added that having the parade and festival at the forefront and in the center of Waco means everything to him.

The festivities will be over at 11:00 p.m.