Walk into winter with Waco Wonderland

Waco Wonderland is a free event that will run from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4.

Example video title will go here for this video

WACO, Texas — Kick off the holidays with the 10th annual Waco Wonderland at Heritage Square this weekend.

The event runs from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4 and it is free to the public. The only purchase to make would be the $10 wristband to ride the Ferris wheel and other rides.

Wristbands are required for ages one and older in order to ride the attractions, including the snow hills.

A tree lighting and fireworks will kick things off on Fridays. The event opens at 5 p.m.

Look forward to the North Pole where kids can visit Santa and figure out whether they're on the naughty or nice list.

Tuff Shed in Waco donated the structure that is now the North Pole for everyone to enjoy.

"It was a big job and luckily we don't have to take it back to the North Pole," Lauren Woodruff, with Tuff Shed Waco, said.

After wrapping up with Santa, his reindeer are waiting to greet everyone.

Also enjoy a host of local vendors and food trucks from across the area, and shop until you drop at the mistletoe market.

It won't be until Saturday that the Snow Tube Hill will open. Lucky for the little ones, there will be a smaller hill for kids who can't go on the big one.

"I look forward t the community coming together and seeing my kids go down that big hill," Jonathan Cook, with Waco Parks and Recreation, said.