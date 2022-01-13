Salvation Army McLane Center to host Coat Drive Jan. 22

As the weather gets colder, the non-profit will be providing and receiving donations of clothing items for those in need.

TEMPLE, Texas — The Salvation Army McLane Center of Hope in Temple will be hosting a Winter Coat Drive. The event will take place on Jan. 22 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 419 W. Ave G.

Seargent Dawn Beckam says volunteers at the event will help pass out clothing, shoes, and coats to families in need.

"We provide clothing, shoes and coats to our clients as well as anyone in the community who is in need. As the weather gets colder, we are seeing a greater need for warm clothing and coats," she stated.