Salvation Army McLane Center to host Coat Drive Jan. 22

TEMPLE, Texas — The Salvation Army McLane Center of Hope in Temple will be hosting a Winter Coat Drive. The event will take place on Jan. 22 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 419 W. Ave G.
Seargent Dawn Beckam says volunteers at the event will help pass out clothing, shoes, and coats to families in need.
"We provide clothing, shoes and coats to our clients as well as anyone in the community who is in need. As the weather gets colder, we are seeing a greater need for warm clothing and coats," she stated.
Volunteers will also be at the event collecting donations as well. For more information on the event, visit here.