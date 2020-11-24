Whataburger has giant ornaments, inflatable Table Tent available for your front yard this holiday season

Here's one way to make sure Santa doesn't skip over your house this year!

HOUSTON — Whataburger has teamed up with a Houston-based company, Holiball, to help you spread some holiday cheer all while telling your neighbors who makes your fav burgers.

The company is touting some décor for your yard this holiday season, including big yard ornaments and an inflatable table tent that has "Merry Christmas" instead of a table number, of course. They add that Holiball, by the way, will be featured on a Dec. 4 episode of Shark Tank.

The new holiday decorations will be available for sale online starting later this week, the company says. You can read more and check out some special deals from Whataburger below.

On the web: https://shop.whataburger.com/

On the web: https://theholiball.com/

More from Whataburger:

These festive decorations are perfect for letting your neighbors know your answer to the age-old question: "what's your favorite burger place?"

We're also decking the halls with some of the best gifts around, including our new holiday sweater, nutcracker and Snowbaby, just to name a few.

Whataburger’s Whataweek of Deals includes:

• Wednesday, Nov. 25 – 20% off all apparel and free shipping sitewide with code “20APPAREL”

• Friday, Nov. 27 – Holiball yard ornaments available and buy more, save more with code “HOLIBALL” (buy 2, get $10 off; buy 3, get $15 off; buy 4, get $20 off)