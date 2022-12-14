Zimmerman Law Firm offering free ride-shares for holidays

The firm will be offering free Uber, Lyft, or cab rides to prevent drinking and driving.

WACO, Texas — Need a ride for New Year's? One local business may be able to help.

The Zimmerman Law Firm is offering a free holiday ride-share program for the city of Waco. Those who take an Uber, Lyft or cab home after a night of drinking can submit to the program and be reimbursed by the firm.

The program is intended to promote public safety around the community by offering rides to those who choose to go out for a drink over the holidays and make the responsible decision to catch a ride home.

The firm stated that their goal of offering the reimbursements is to keep the community as safe as possible and make sure everyone gets home safely.

The stipulations for the program are stated below:



-Rides must be in Waco, TX

-Rides must be taken between 5 pm on the day of the holiday and 10 am the next morning.

-You must be of legal drinking age to qualify (21 and over).

-Valid for one, one-way ride to a safe destination.

-Limit one reimbursement per household.

-A maximum value of $25.00 anywhere within Waco, TX.

-The maximum value includes a tip of up to 10%. Anything above a 10% tip on the base fare will not be reimbursed.

-Participation in this promotion is limited to the first 50 submissions.

Those who qualify can submit a copy of their receipt and photo ID by mail to the Zimmerman office at 3501 West Waco Dr.