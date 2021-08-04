How to take your yard and garden to the next level

INDIANAPOLIS — Take this amazing weather we've been seeing this spring, combine that with so many people working from home and you've got thousands of Hoosiers already buying flowers and fertilizer this season.

Pat Sullivan from Sullivan Hardware & Garden is sharing the five tips to make your yard the envy of the neighborhood.

With so many people trying new things with their landscaping because they're working at home, gardening experts are telling us to "embrace our lawn and gardening failures." In other words, cut yourself some slack if things don't grow the way you thought they would, and give yourself time to learn from the unexpected.