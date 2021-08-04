How to take your yard and garden to the next level

INDIANAPOLIS — Take this amazing weather we've been seeing this spring, combine that with so many people working from home and you've got thousands of Hoosiers already buying flowers and fertilizer this season.
Pat Sullivan from Sullivan Hardware & Garden is sharing the five tips to make your yard the envy of the neighborhood.
- Don’t scalp your lawn — "It's all about mowing the lawn, so let that lawn get to two and a half inches or so, and it'll be much more lush," Sullivan said. "It'll look beautiful, and when you scalp it, you damage the turf."
- Get rid of lawn weeds — "Get rid of the competition!" Sullivan said. "I like the spot treatment because it's a little more environmentally friendly, even though it's not an organic. You spray just the weed, and then, you take away that competition for the grass."
- Fertilize your lawn — "Fertilization in September and November are really important," Sullivan said. "Now, I know we're in spring, so you want fertilizer down with your crabgrass control. But don't forget, when you get tired of your lawn in the fall, it's all about September and November fertilization."
- Fertilize your flowers — "We spend so much money on flowers, and then we don't take care of them," Sullivan said. "You've got to fertilize! We fertilize [at Sullivan Hardware & Garden] every day. If you would fertilize once a week with a liquid fertilizer, that's how you get award-winning flowers."
- Trim your shrubs and trees — "Trees and shrubs have to be pruned," Sullivan said. "Pruning stimulates growth."
With so many people trying new things with their landscaping because they're working at home, gardening experts are telling us to "embrace our lawn and gardening failures." In other words, cut yourself some slack if things don't grow the way you thought they would, and give yourself time to learn from the unexpected.
