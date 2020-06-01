TEMPLE, Texas — There are plenty of people trying to lose weight in the new year, but with so many workout options you may be wondering where to start. 6 News spoke to Truecore fitness experts at their brand new west Temple studio to help you get started.

What kind of workout should you start with?

If you are trying to lose weight, Truecore fitness expert Becky Maks said cardio is the best place to start. The first option that came to mind at their studio: Spin class.

"Spin affords you the opportunity to modify in case of an injury or a health concern. It also allows you to amp your experience for a big calorie burn," Maks said.

Maks said some clients can burn up to 700 calories at a spin class. You can also burn plenty of calories with other workouts that keep your heart rate up such as running, cycling or crossfit exercises.

How long should you workout?

Classes at Truecore are typically 45 to 50 minutes long, with time for stretching at the beginning and end. If going for a jog, or doing another kind of working, go for between 30 to 45 minutes long. For the work to pay off, however, you'll need to do them multiple times a week.

How many days a week should you workout?

Studio Manager Tori Tawater said most of their clients work out with Truecore three days a week, and that is the minimum a person would need to work out in order to see results. Doing some kind of workout four to five times a week may be optimal, giving a person time to rest every two days or so. Maks said, working out too much, all seven days a week for instance, can actually become dangerous.

"Signs that someone may be working out excessively is hair loss, you can see it on their skin, and their overall energy level can decline," Maks said.

When should you see results?

Tawater said most clients will see big results in six to eight weeks depending on how much work they put in. This is a good general rule for any workout program. Weight loss workouts will build muscle as well as burn fat, so don't quit after two weeks even if the scale doesn't show you losing weight as fast as you would like.