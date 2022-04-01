Howmet Aerospace Operations Announces March job fair

The job fair will be hosted every Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

WACO, Texas — Editor's Note | The above and below video are from Killeen ISD's job fair earlier this April.

Every Wednesday in March Howmet Aerospace Waco Operations will host a job fair. From 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., manufacturing production positions to entry-level positions all the way to experienced jobs will be available for hire at the fair

Howmet Aerospace Inc., located at 80001 Imperial Drive is a global provider of advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries, as stated by the company.

The company's business focuses on jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems and titanium structural parts.

The event will be open to the public and no registration is required. Interviews and job offers will be made on the spot. It is advised to bring a resume and a personal email.