KILLEEN, Texas — The 57th annual Killeen Christmas parade returns this weekend. The merry tradition will make its way through the streets of downtown this Saturday.

The parade route starts at College Street and travels along Avenue D. From there, it turns left onto Gray Street, left onto Sprott Avenue and left onto 2nd Street.

Dozens of entries include floats, vehicles and performers showcasing this year's theme, "Santa's Winter Camp."

Food and craft vendors will be available before and during the parade.

The free event kicks off at 4:30 p.m.

If you want to go, city leaders recommend getting there early to get the best parking and viewing spots along the parade route.

