Killeen closes Culp Avenue, Franz Drive to install sewer services

Roads will reopen on Aug. 19 if all repairs are finished in the area, according to the city.

KILLEEN, Texas — The video above and below are related to the City of Killeen.

City of Killeen Public Works will be closing Culp Avenue, 18th Street to Franz Drive on Aug. 18 to install sewer services in the area, according to the city.

Closures will occur from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. with traffic guided in the area, according to the city. Drivers should anticipate delays and look for alternate routes before hitting the road.

