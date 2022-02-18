Killeen road closures extended to February 22

The city says the closure is a part of the Wastewater Manhole Rehab Phase 5 project by Lewis Concrete Restoration.

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen’s Public Works’ will be extending closures to Feb. 22 for the southbound lane of Featherline Road from Llewellyn Drive to Malmaison Road.

From 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. the roads will be closed but the northbound lane will remain open as an alternative route.

This lane was closed on Feb. 17, to prep the manholes for the spray liner, but this second closure on Feb. 22 will be for the lining of those manholes, according to the city.

A traffic control plan will be in place, including flagmen to safely guide traffic around the worksite, the city says.