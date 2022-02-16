Killeen road closures scheduled for February 17

The city says the closure is a part of the Wastewater Manhole Rehab Phase 5 project by Lewis Concrete Restoration.

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen’s Public Works' will be closing Featherline Road from Llewellyn Drive to Malmaison Road on Feb. 17.

From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. the roads will be closed but the northbound lane will remain open as an alternative route.

The city says the closure is a part of the Wastewater Manhole Rehab Phase 5 project by Lewis Concrete Restoration.

A traffic control plan will be in place, including flagmen to safely guide traffic around the worksite, the city says.