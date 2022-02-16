Killeen road closures scheduled for February 17

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen’s Public Works' will be closing Featherline Road from Llewellyn Drive to Malmaison Road on Feb. 17.
From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. the roads will be closed but the northbound lane will remain open as an alternative route.
The city says the closure is a part of the Wastewater Manhole Rehab Phase 5 project by Lewis Concrete Restoration.
A traffic control plan will be in place, including flagmen to safely guide traffic around the worksite, the city says.
Like with most delays, drivers should anticipate delays and are asked to use caution and obey the rules of the road.