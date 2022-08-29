Killeen's full-service trash returns on August 29

For free, citizens have access to the City’s Transfer Station, 12200 State Highway 195.

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen's Solid Waste division of the Public Works Department will start its full-service bulk trash collection on Aug. 29, as stated per press release.

To combat a staffing shortage, the city had originally suspended curbside trash collection beginning the week of May 30 to help combat a staffing shortage and high turnover, according to the city.

Citizens have access to the City’s Transfer Station, 12200 State Highway 195, where they can dispose of up to 300 pounds of bulk items once a month, free of charge, according to the release.

Limited bulk collection began the week of Aug. 15 in an effort to clean up areas where bulk items had been left out during the suspension.

Trash collection will include:

Bulk Collection Services

• Bulk collection services will be provided on the regularly scheduled collection day and fees will be assessed on the monthly bill, as stated in the adopted fee schedule.

• Bulk items shall be placed curbside no later than 7 a.m., but not earlier than one day prior to the scheduled collection day.

• Bulk items shall be placed with a clearance of at least four (4) feet on the sides, two (2) feet in the rear, and fourteen (14) feet above, so as not to restrict collection by a vehicle with a mechanical boom and grapple.

• Bulk piles shall not exceed four (4) cubic yards (6 ft. wide x 3 ft. high x 6 ft. long).

• Bulk items placed at the curb and requested on a day other than the regularly-scheduled collection day, will incur a “Premium Service” fee as stated in the adopted fee schedule.

Fees

Bulk Collection on scheduled collection day: $21 (includes up to 3 cubic yards- 3 ft. wide by 3 ft. high by 9 ft. long); $7.50 per cubic yard afterward

Premium Service fee: $23; each cubic yard is $7.50

For more information about our Department of Public Works’ Solid Waste division, including the Transfer Station, Recycling Center and holiday trash collection changes, please visit here.