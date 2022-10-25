Marlin police arrest suspect in argument turned shooting

Around 8:30 p.m. Marlin police arrested the suspect. Their name has not been released.

MARLIN, Texas — One person was taken to the hospital Tuesday after an argument turned into a shooting, according to Marlin Police Department.

Around 1:30 p.m., Marlin Police were called to the Falls County Hospital in reference to the shooting victim.

The victim was taken to the hospital and later flown to Hillcrest Hospital in Waco, according to police. The condition of their injuries are unknown at this time.

