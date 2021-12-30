Meridian Officer dies from COVID complications, honored by city with memorial, send off

Officer Wayne “Butch” Nowell died in his home yesterday afternoon, according to The City of Meridian Facebook page.

MERIDIAN, Texas — According to the City of Meridan's Facebook page, Meridian Officer Wayne "Butch" Nowel died of COVID complications at his Burleson home yesterday afternoon.

The officer was quarantining with his wife after they both tested positive for COVID-19. Police believe this to be a contributing factor in his death.

Nowell's death, police say, will be considered in the line of duty.

For now, funeral arrangements have not been announced, but a memorial has been set up for the officer.

Thursday, law enforcement honored the fallen hero by escorting the officer's patrol vehicle from the Metroplex throughout the state.

Nowell's memorial is set up with his patrol vehicle in front of the Pioneer Bank, located at 200 W. Morgan St. The public is allowed to go and pay their respects.

Funeral arrangements, according to the City of Meridian Facebook post, will be posted when available.