Midway ISD Superintendent announces January retirement

MIDWAY, Texas — Dr. George Kazanas, superintendent of the Midway Independent School District, informed the board of trustees on Tuesday that he will retire in January 2023, according to Midway Independent School District.

“Dr. Kazanas has been instrumental in guiding the growth of our district while maintaining the vision of Innovation, Commitment, and Excellence,” wrote Midway ISD Board President Pete Rusek in a letter to parents. “I value Dr. Kazanas’s heart for our students and educators.”

Midway ISD President, Pete Rusek in the news release, that Kazanas oversaw two successful bond initiatives to handle student growth without raising the tax rate during either bond election. Kazanas was also named the Region 12 Superintendent of the Year in 2018.

Rusek stated in the release that Kazanas will be transitioning into a new role as the division director of Field Services for the Texas Association of School Boards.

“The Board and I are committed to conducting a smooth process this fall to select the next new dynamic leader of Midway ISD.”