'Please, Please, sign up' | More than 330 Waco physicians urge public to put aside politics, get vaccinated

Waco's oldest medical organization partnered with more than 330 local doctors to sign a petition with a clear message - get vaccinated.

WACO, Texas — The McLennan County Medical Society and hundreds of Waco area physicians are urging the public to get vaccinated.

Dr. Clint McHenry, while speaking during the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District news conference on Aug. 25, said he would send a petition to the Waco Tribune-Herald signed by 330 local physicians pleading with the public to get vaccinated. The paper published the petition on Sunday.

The petition begins, "We are local physicians who live and work here in our community. Many of you may know our names or know us personally, as we may have taken care of your loved ones over the years. You see us at church, the grocery store, and at social and sporting events. Our children go to school together. We care deeply about our community."

The petition goes onto urge the public to put aside their political differences as COVID-19 numbers have surged.

"What is NOT to be proud of, however, is that we are now currently suffering form massive disinformation," the petition reads. "It is heartbreaking to see lies and deception from all sides of the political spectrum costing people their lives."

As of Monday, the health district was reporting 1,440 active cases with 194 patients in the hospital. The district reports 94% of those patients are unvaccinated.