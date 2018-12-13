LONOKE, Arkansas — Some like it bottled. Some like it canned. However, a woman in Lonoke likes it covering every inch of her house.

We're talking about Coca-Cola and there's not a person who loves it more than Wanda Cook.

Off a quiet dead-end road in Lonoke, sits a home that looks just like any other. However, one step inside and it's transformed into a Coca-Cola Christmas wonderland.

“I love it! You know, it never gets dull,” Wanda Cook said.

74-year-old Cook has a slight obsession with Coca-Cola products.

“We have over 7,000 items in our home,” Cook said. “It kind of got out of control.”

Her husband, Don, agreed.

“I’m a marine. So I improvise, adapt and overcome!” Don Cook said.

“I started collecting about 27 years ago when I was going to flea markets looking for old jewelry,” Cook said. "I would see Coca-Cola items at almost every flea market I went to. And it was just so bright and cheerful it brought back memories of my childhood when a bottle of Coca-Cola was a special drink."

Cook said the decor doesn't come down when the season ends. Their house is decorated all year long, earning her the name the Crazy Coca-Cola lady.

“Well you know it’s not nice to call people crazy, but I’m crazy for Coca-Cola,” Cook said.

While the Cooks don’t offer tours of their home, they do invite some special guests over during the holiday season to experience the magic.

“When our oldest grandson was in second grade at Lonoke he said ‘grandma can we have a little Coca-Cola party for my class?’ Well, that started a tradition,” Cook said. "The next year we did it and the next year we did it and so on and so I’m looking forward to many more years to come hosting the second-graders."

Nearly every home in the Cook’s house is decorated, except for some rooms upstairs. Wanda said her husband told her those rooms are off-limits.

